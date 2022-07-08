Hawkeye commit Ava Jones’ father Trey Jones dies after Louisville crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Trey Jones, the father of Iowa women’s basketball commit Ava Jones, died at 42.

The family was seriously injured in a crash in Louisville Tuesday night. The Jones family was at a basketball tournament.

According to Wichita station KWCH, Trey Jones was a teacher and head track coach at Nickerson High School, where Ava played.

A Jones Family Fund has been set up on GoFundMe.

