Hawkeye commit Ava Jones’ father Trey Jones dies after Louisville crash
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Trey Jones, the father of Iowa women’s basketball commit Ava Jones, died at 42.
The family was seriously injured in a crash in Louisville Tuesday night. The Jones family was at a basketball tournament.
According to Wichita station KWCH, Trey Jones was a teacher and head track coach at Nickerson High School, where Ava played.
A Jones Family Fund has been set up on GoFundMe.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.