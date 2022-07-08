Show You Care
Hawkeye commit Ava Jones’ father Trey Jones dies after Louisville crash

Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday night in Louisville, Kentucky. Jones' father, Trey Jones, later died from his injuries.(From GoFundMe page, "Jones Family Fund," organized by Natalie Martin.)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Trey Jones, the father of Iowa women’s basketball commit Ava Jones, died at 42.

The family was seriously injured in a crash in Louisville Tuesday night. The Jones family was at a basketball tournament.

According to Wichita station KWCH, Trey Jones was a teacher and head track coach at Nickerson High School, where Ava played.

A Jones Family Fund has been set up on GoFundMe.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

