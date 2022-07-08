Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said he was initially surprised, but he soon got on board with the additions of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten conference.

“I didn’t have a lot of time to emotionally think about it because we dug in immediately,” Barta said.” “We were breaking down does it make sense?”

For Barta, it did make sense. He said the Big Ten was not soliciting schools for expansion, but the conference believed UCLA and USC were great fits.

He added that he doesn’t believe the conference will expand beyond 16 right now.

“I know the Big Ten has taken calls,” Barta said. “If I were predicting, I’m not predicting that we would be adding any more in the near future. We’ll see.”

Barta said the Big Ten is not currently seeking out any potential new members, but he isn’t opposed to more members in the future.

Discussing Notre Dame’s potential addition, he said he’d “probably eventually support it.”

He said as a fan of college sports he will miss some of the traditional rivalries of traditional conferences.

But speaking as a leader in the Big Ten, Barta feels these additions have positioned the conference to be one of the best athletically and academically in the country.

“We’ve always felt we’ve been one of the best conferences if not the best I feel like we’ve secured that with this move,” Barta said. “I’m going to miss some of the nostalgic things that will probably change as a part of that. But in the end as the athletic director at Iowa and as a Big Ten member, I’m very excited.”

