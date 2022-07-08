Show You Care
Funeral procession set for fallen Coralville officer

John Williams
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have released details in Sgt. John Williams’s funeral procession set to take place on Monday.

Officials say that officers will escort Sgt. Williams from Grace Community Church in North Liberty to Gay and Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa CIty at approximately 11:30 am on July 11th.

The public is encouraged to stand along the procession route and pay their final respects.

Traffic delays are expected. Officials appreciate your patience and understanding.

Funeral Procession for Coralville Sgt. John Williams
Funeral Procession for Coralville Sgt. John Williams(KCRG)

