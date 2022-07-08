Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Coralville police officer

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff Monday from sunrise to sunset in honor of Coralville Police Sergeant John Williams.

Williams, who worked on the force for more than 28 years, died after having a medical emergency after responding to a shooting involving a child on July 3.

A funeral for Williams is planned for 10 a.m. on July 11 at Grace Community Church in North Liberty.

“Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release. “Sgt. Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I’m confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are a greater because of the countless lives touched through Sgt. Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”

Residents, businesses, schools and other government subdivisions are asked to fly flags at half-staff out of respect.

Sgt. John Williams with the Coralville Police Department (none)

