Cedar Rapids woman says she lost mobility due to long-term COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 5 people ages 18 to 64 who were infected with COVID-19 will have a medical condition that might be due to COVID up to a year after testing positive, and it’s even worse for people 65 and older, with one out of four suffering from long-term COVID-19.

“This is me on the 4th of July hanging out with friends,” said Shannon Ver Woert as she flipped through old photos.

Ver Woert of Cedar Rapids was an active person who liked to exercise, travel, and be with friends.

“My life was great,” she said.

That was until she was infected by COVID-19 on July 5th, 2020.

“I thought I would pull through it, but the symptoms were severe nausea unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” she said.

Matters only got worse after she said the long-term effects of the virus caused her to lose most of her mobility. Two years after contracting COVID-19, this chair was one of the only places she could physically get to on her own.

“I mostly try not to think about all the things I can’t do,” she said with tears in her eyes. “It just makes me sad.”

Mayo Clinic said long-term effects of COVID-19 included fatigue, dizziness, mental fog, pins, and needles feeling in hands and feet, loss of smell or taste, and depression or anxiety. After seeking multiple doctors, Shannon took on the search herself. Even taking a four-month clinical trial involving blood thinners.

“I’m desperately seeking answers; I’ve had a few doctors believe me, but they don’t know how to help,” she said.

She’s not sure what the future holds for re-gaining her mobility, but said she wanted others going through the same thing to know they weren’t alone.

“This exists, and there are a lot of people going through this,” she said.

