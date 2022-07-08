Cedar Rapids resident displaced after garage fire Thursday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A garage fire displaced the resident of a home in Cedar Rapids late Thursday night.

Fire officials said crews responded to the fire in the 1600 block of Vinewood Lane NE at about 11:30 p.m.

In a news release, officials said the homeowner smelled smoke and called 911 after noticing the garage was on fire.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and get it under control quickly. Officials report the fire did not damage the interior of the home, but the resident was displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

