Body found in creek after wedding party reports weird smell, sheriff says

The Pickens County Coroner's Office after a body was found less than a mile from where a missing man was last seen. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man’s body was found in a South Carolina creek thanks to an observant wedding party.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, people attending a wedding reception called the sheriff’s office to report an unusual smell around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived and searched a large, wooded area, where they found a man’s body along a creek bed.

Officials said the body was found less than a mile from the home of Francis Alward, a missing 80-year-old man, although the body has not yet been identified.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate.

