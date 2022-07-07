Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

WATCH: Body camera video shows dramatic rescue of 5 children, woman from apartment fire

Several people were trapped by fire in an upstairs apartment early Sunday morning. (Source: MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (CNN) – Authorities in Indiana have released body camera video of a woman and five children being rescued from a burning apartment.

Several people were trapped by fire in an upstairs apartment early Sunday morning in Madison.

Officers with the Madison Police Department arrived quickly on the scene and encouraged the children to jump from the second story so they could catch them.

Two of the police officers were also experienced firefighters and helped battle the flames while the rescue was underway.

After five children jumped down safely, the officers caught an adult female leaping from the second-story window.

There were no serious injuries reported, only minor cuts and scrapes.

The cause of the apartment fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence
Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa
A semi crash has blocked the southbound lanes of I-380 and one northbound lane in North...
Crews remove semi blocking southbound I-380 in North Liberty
Map showing Boston Way Apartments, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, July 3,...
GoFundMe set up for mother of Coralville 3-year-old shot and killed
Another Iowa driver ticketed when old license plate turns up in New York City
Nezzy Conway
Iowa City assault suspect reportedly made incendiary/explosive device

Latest News

Former FBI leaders Andrew McCabe, left, and James Comey were both selected for audits.
IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe audits
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
LIVE: Biden to award Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day