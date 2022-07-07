Show You Care
Students at Cornell College working to find alternative to batteries

Students in eight-week program at Cornell College
By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) -Two students at Cornell College in Mount Vernon are taking part in an 8-week research project to find alternatives to batteries

They are using organic molecules made in their lab that they hope can replace the lithium-ion that’s used to make batteries.

Professor Craig Teague with Cornell College says they are doing this because with the move to more renewable energy, there won’t be enough lithium to power those grids on solar and wind alone. The students taking part in the program say it’s teaching them how to conduct and build their own experiments, while making a difference.

“It feels great,”. “Because one of the things I’m passionate about is environmental work, so I’m here doing that right now.”

“I just switched majors just a couple of years ago,” said Arianna Jewell, student with Cornell College. “So now I’m pretty new to chemistry and I’m doing research. Just a great opportunity for the college.” A Four-year grant from the National Science Foundation is funding the program.

