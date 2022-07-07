Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Some rain possible today, mainly central and south

Areas of showers and storms will push east today. These will mainly affect areas south of I-80.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for increasing clouds today with a chance of showers this afternoon and evening, mainly over the south half of the area. A few thunderstorms are also possible, though the severe risk still looks very low at this time. Tonight into tomorrow, it’s possible these scattered showers and storms may lift north a little more, possibly toward Highway 20, though there remains considerable uncertainty just how far north the rain may go. In any event, the pattern is cleaned out tomorrow night and the weekend weather still looks fabulous with dry and quiet weather both days. Next week, a cold front arrives on Monday and may very well be our only storm chance of the week as seasonable temperatures in the low-mid 80s settle in along with mainly dry conditions. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence
Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa
A semi crash has blocked the southbound lanes of I-380 and one northbound lane in North...
Crews remove semi blocking southbound I-380 in North Liberty
Map showing Boston Way Apartments, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, July 3,...
GoFundMe set up for mother of Coralville 3-year-old shot and killed
Emergency Crews block off Dubuque St. in Iowa City.
Individual enters mental health building and assaults staff in Iowa City; apartment building also evacuated
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: July 7th, 2022
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, July 6
A swath of wind gust and damage reports along the path of a derecho on July 5, 2022.
Derecho intensity varies, demonstrated by Tuesday storm
First Alert Forecast
Chances for Storms Remain