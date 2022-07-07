Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Pringles wants spider that looks like mascot renamed

Pringles pointed to the spider's round white body and distinctive markings as reason for the...
Pringles pointed to the spider's round white body and distinctive markings as reason for the name change.(Pringles via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pringles is on a mission to rename a spider.

The potato chip company is asking people to sign a petition to rename the kidney garden spider to the Pringles spider, saying it looks like its mascot, Mr. P.

They pointed to its round white body and distinctive markings, including the massive mustache, as the reason.

Pringles is hoping the spider community will recognize the spider as their own.

The company is offering free chips to the first 1,500 who sign the petition - if it gets the name changed.

The kidney garden spider's marking bear a striking resemblance to Pringles mascot Mr. P.
The kidney garden spider's marking bear a striking resemblance to Pringles mascot Mr. P.(Pringles via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence
Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa
A semi crash has blocked the southbound lanes of I-380 and one northbound lane in North...
Crews remove semi blocking southbound I-380 in North Liberty
Map showing Boston Way Apartments, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, July 3,...
GoFundMe set up for mother of Coralville 3-year-old shot and killed
Another Iowa driver ticketed when old license plate turns up in New York City
Nezzy Conway
Iowa City assault suspect reportedly made incendiary/explosive device

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden honors 17 Medal of Freedom recipients, including Biles, McCain
“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions...
Backstreet Boys to release new holiday album
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO...
Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd’s killing