Power companies apply lessons learned to latest derecho

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Robert Murphy lives in Hiawatha, and he got lucky when a derecho hit Iowa Tuesday night.

“I really didn’t notice a lot, a little bit of wind, but it wasn’t too bad, " said Murphy. “I didn’t lose power. My son lives two blocks over here, he lost power.”

According to Melissa McCarville, spokesperson for Alliant, about 18,000 in Iowa power customers were impacted.

“Impact at any one time was around 7,500 max,” said McCarville. “As the storms moved slowly from the west to the east, we restored customers in the west as we were having storms in the east.”

According to Geoff Greenwood with MidAmerican Energy Company, at the peak of Tuesday night’s storm, about 15,800 of their Iowa customers were without power. That’s out of a total of 713,409 customers in Iowa.

We asked Greenwood if MidAmerican had changed its response to storms since the derecho in 2020.

“We enhanced some of our system hardening,” said Greenwood. “We have installed more monitoring equipment, wireless monitoring equipment that kind of helps us pinpoint where an outage may have occurred, wireless switching capability which allows us to do some things from the control room without sending a crew out there.”

Greenwood also said, “We got storm trailers that we’ve added where we’ve got all the parts that the line crews need, or most often need, that we roll to the scene instead of waiting for them to go back, get the parts, and go back to the location where they need to fix something.”

Greenwood added that responding to a storm is not just about what happens the night it happens. It involves planning and maintenance ahead of time.

“When there’s no storm, that’s the best time to go through and identify ‘Boy, that tree looks awfully close to that line. We really need to trim that because it could come down on a power line.’”

While Greenwood said MidAmerican learned from the 2020 derecho, he also said, “We learn from every thunderstorm and every weather event, whether it’s a thunderstorm, an ice storm, snow storm, flood. We learn, every time, new lessons from each of those storms.”

