Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man kills 4 horses on same property in consecutive shootings, police say

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shot and killed four horses at close range at Red Rock Canyon. (Source: LVMPD)
By Alexis Fernandez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Police in Las Vegas are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shot and killed four horses on the same property in four separate shootings.

The shootings happened at the Cowboy Trail Rides stables inside the Red Rock Conservation area – about 25 miles west of the Las Vegas strip – in January, March, June and July of this year.

The most recent shooting was in the early morning hours of July 4.

Lt. David Valenta with the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit described the shootings as “intentional” and said the suspect is actively concealing his identity with a ski mask, gloves and earmuffs.

Valenta said in each case, the suspect is believed to park, walk to the horse stables, shoot a horse, then leave.

Valenta said the four horses were all shot and killed at close range during the overnight hours.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information that can help police, call 911 or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence
Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa
A semi crash has blocked the southbound lanes of I-380 and one northbound lane in North...
Crews remove semi blocking southbound I-380 in North Liberty
Map showing Boston Way Apartments, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, July 3,...
GoFundMe set up for mother of Coralville 3-year-old shot and killed
Another Iowa driver ticketed when old license plate turns up in New York City
Nezzy Conway
Iowa City assault suspect reportedly made incendiary/explosive device

Latest News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say
Flags ordered to half-staff in Iowa Friday for World War II pilot
Officers with the Madison Police Department arrived quickly on the scene and encouraged the...
Body camera video shows dramatic rescue of 5 children, woman from apartment fire