Just over 1300 children under 5 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Iowa, parents claim hesitancy

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the CDC, just over 1,300 children through age 5 in Iowa have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The group just became eligible less than three weeks ago and most pharmacy retailers aren’t inoculating these youngest kids, which means it’s a little more inconvenient to get the vaccine.

Andrea Ewers is one mother who had some hesitancy towards getting her 4-year-old vaccinated. But after talking it through and reading official medical documents about the vaccine, she went for it.

“You’re even more concerned about your child’s wellbeing than your own, every parent is,” she told TV-9. “We know that there’s not, compared to older age groups, there’s not that many children who have serious cases of COVID that require hospitalization, but there’s enough that it became our number one most important reason.”

With only1,305 children in that age group vaccinated in Iowa, there are many reasons why that age group remains largely unvaccinated.

“Unfortunately throughout the pandemic we’ve seen a lot of misinformation and disinformation on social media,” said Heather Meador with Linn County Public Health.

She says the hesitancy is understandable. Several parents reached out on Facebook saying they are worried about side effects, or they simply don’t trust a new vaccine. Others simply refused to get the vaccine themselves, so they have no problem opting their children out as well.

Regardless of the reason, Meador says any and all questions need to be directed to each family’s physician.

“We really want to encourage people not to go to social media, but talk to your physician,” said Meador. “That person that you go to when you’re sick and you’re not feeling well, give that office a call, let them know what you’re questions and concerns are, and have that conversation.”

