Iowa State Patrol performs more than 4,000 traffic stops over holiday weekend

The Iowa State Patrol says it performed more than four thousand traffic stops over the holiday weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said it performed more than 4,000 traffic stops over the holiday weekend.

In a Facebook post, State Patrol said the effort was part of Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort), a national program that aims to reduce traffic accidents.

State Patrol said there were more than 2,100 speeding violations on Iowa roads, and 23 drivers were caught driving under the influence.

There were a total of 36 crashes, five of which were fatal.

State patrol also made 33 felony arrests on Iowa roads.

