Homeowner and dog fight off home invasion in Fairfield

Jose Perez-Rojas
Jose Perez-Rojas(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 11:32 pm, Fairfield Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Hempstead Avenue for a report of a possible burglary in progress.

Responding officers located the homeowner in a physical altercation with 20-year-old Jose Perez-Rojas. Officers detained Perez-Rojas and learned that more subjects had fled the area prior to police arrival.

An investigation found that Perez-Rojas and other subjects forced entry into the home in an attempt to steal items from the homeowner. After the subjects forced the door open, the homeowner and his dog engaged in a physical struggle with them.

Perez-Rojas has been charged with Robbery in the Second Degree, and Conspiracy.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Fairfield Police at 641-472-4176.

