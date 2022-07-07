Hawkeye football unveils Iowa City NIL Club

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye football fans can even get more access to some of their favorite players by joining the Iowa City NIL Club.

Members of the football team unveiled the club that includes multiple perks for fans. By purchasing the $199 digital access pass, fans can get access to meet-and-greets with the team, the annual NIL Club members-only tailgate, an online community to engage with the players and access to exclusive player content.

Two thousand access passes will be available in July. Proceeds will equally support each team member that chooses to participate.

