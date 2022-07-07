Show You Care
Groundbreaking for new Veteran’s Memorial held in Fairfax

Work is now underway to bring a memorial for veterans to Fairfax.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Work is now underway to bring a memorial for veterans to Fairfax.

People gathered at the sports complex on Linn Street on Thursday morning to break ground on the project.

The city of Fairfax, the American Legion, and William Wicks of the local Boy Scout Troop 37 are working together on it. It’s part of Wicks’ Scout Eagle Project.

The American Legion has been raising money for the project the last few years, with $80,000 coming from the city of Fairfax, and more than $100,000 from fundraising.

“It’s really great to know the citizens of the Fairfax area support the veterans of this area, and we couldn’t have done it without them,” said American Legion Adjutant Mark Exstrom.

The memorial replaces one taken down three years ago that needed to move due to the overpass redesign.

This memorial will include the names of 269 local veterans, with room for more to be added.

