Former Linn County Special Deputy Sheriff arrested on federal child pornography charges

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A former volunteer law enforcement officer with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on federal child pornography charges.

Officials said the FBI took Linn County Special Deputy Sheriff Gordon Grabau, 51, into custody on June 30 following a criminal investigation that started last year.

The FBI conducted a search warrant at Grabau’s Marion home on July 1, 2021. That’s when Grabau was informed he was under investigation.

Linn County Sheriff’s Brian Gardner placed Grabau on administrative leave once the search warrant was served.

All of Grabau’s department-issued equipment, including his official identification, badges, weapons and uniforms, were taken from him.

In a press release, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office explained that Special Deputy Sheriffs are volunteer law enforcement officers that are paid one dollar a year to qualify them as employees for the county’s worker’s compensation benefits.

Grabau submitted his resignation letter on July 17, 2021. He had served in the role since 2000.

Grabau is facing charges of Receipt of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

Sheriff Gardner said he has provided paperwork to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy to ensure Grabau is not employed elsewhere as a law enforcement officer in the future.

Grabau is being held in the Linn County Correctional Center.

