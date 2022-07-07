Show You Care
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a crime back in June.

Officials say that the individual shown in the two pictures allegedly committed a theft at Theisen’s at 2900 Dodge Street back on June 22nd at approximately 7:39 pm.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD

