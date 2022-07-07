College for Kids celebrates 35 years of furthering student education over summer break

Show You Care
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -800 students are reaching new heights this summer at College for Kids. The program through the Grant Wood Area Education Agency in Cedar Rapids challenges high achieving students over summer break. College for Kids is celebrating its 35th year, the program takes place on the Coe College campus.

Students qualify for the program with their standardized test scores, or they’re nominated by a teacher.

“It’s pretty nice to deal with like the time management and like picking your classes out and everything,” said Wes Loveseth, an 8th grader who is taking part for the second summer in a row.

Enthusiasm on campus is easy to find.

”I think it’s the magic between students who come to the program who are looking for subjects and topics that they’re interested in and instructors who are teaching subjects that they are also interested in,” said Susie Green, Director of College for Kids.

Leon Lueck has been teaching College for Kids classes for 30 years. He’s leading an architectural kitchen design class where students are challenged with the ins and outs of designing a kitchen to learn skills they can potentially carry into a future career.

”You’re really dealing with students who are highly motivated in that specific area, and then just to see the other staff members kind of doing things they don’t have an opportunity to do in their regular schools,” said Lueck.

We also visited an engineering design class where students are creating their own card game. They’re not only coming up with the concept, they’re designing the cards and creating them with technology.

It’s a process that’s meant to help them learn entrepreneurial skills they could use to start their own business one day.

”I think students have more potential than we could ever imagine that they could. It only takes one moment to change your mind about your potential,” said Morgan Schwarting, whose teaching at College for Kids for the first time this summer.

Some of the teachers who take part have been doing so for nearly all of the 35 years the program has been around which speaks to how special it is not only for the students, but for the educators involved.

