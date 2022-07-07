City High Cade Obermueller and Gable Mitchell follow in their fathers’ footsteps

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cade Obermueller said he wouldn’t be where he is, starring on the mound at City High, without his dad.

““Number one supporter,” Cade said about his father, Wes. “I mean he’s basically been my only pitching coach my whole life.”

Wes pitched for the Hawkeyes and played 80 games in the MLB. Both he and Cade were late bloomers, but the younger Obermueller says that’s where the resemblance stops.

“There’s zero similarities he’s a righty I’m a lefty, different arm slots, different everything,” Cade said.

Obermueller is following his father’s footsteps, committing to Iowa last August, he’ll be joined by another Little Hawk with deep Hawkeye connection, Gable Mitchell.

“Once I committed he knew also I’d be a great fit for him,” Mitchell said. “That’s honestly like a dream come true for both of us because when we were really little we always talked about playing college baseball together.”

Just like his buddy Cade, Gable Mitchell has plenty of Hawkeye connections, his namesake, maternal grandfather Dan Gable, his paternal grandfather, the late Hawkeye nose tackle, Bob Mitchell and his father, City High head coach and Hawkeye baseball alum Brian Mitchell.

“I mean I grew up as a bat boy here while he coached other kids,” Gable said. “Finally growing up and being able to play for him has been pretty cool.”

Cade and Gable lead the Little Hawks into the substate, and before they compete in the Big Ten one one side of Iowa City, they have one goal they’ve yet to accomplish on the other.

“We’re gonna win a state championship,” Obermueller said. “That’s the goal.”

