Chances for Storms Remain

By Joe Winters
Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After an evening break, another storm complex moves in with showers and storms. Overnight through Thursday morning showers and storms become likely. The strongest storms should be across southern Iowa and northern Missouri. One final round of storms is anticipated Thursday night into Friday. Quiet and drier weather is then ahead for the weekend with seasonable temperatures. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

