Central City comes back to take down Kee in the regional quarterfinal 6-2

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Down 2-0 in the fifth, the Wildcats had a chance for a big hit in front of their home fans.

With the bases loaded, they delivered. Started by Isabell Whitson, who batted in two runs on an error, Central City scored five runs in the 5th inning.

Central City held off the Kee Hawks, eliminating Kee from state playoff contention after a 17-15 season.

Central City moves on the face Calamus-Wheatland.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.