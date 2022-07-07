Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Central City comes back to take down Kee in the regional quarterfinal 6-2

By Jack Lido and Chelsie Brown
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Down 2-0 in the fifth, the Wildcats had a chance for a big hit in front of their home fans.

With the bases loaded, they delivered. Started by Isabell Whitson, who batted in two runs on an error, Central City scored five runs in the 5th inning.

Central City held off the Kee Hawks, eliminating Kee from state playoff contention after a 17-15 season.

Central City moves on the face Calamus-Wheatland.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorm watch as of 4:55PM 7/5/2022
Severe weather possible later tonight, damaging winds possible
Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence
Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa
Emergency Crews block off Dubuque St. in Iowa City.
Individual enters mental health building and assaults staff in Iowa City; apartment building also evacuated
Immunologist weighs in on new Monkeypox cases reported in Mass.
Monkeypox is in Iowa: what you should know
A semi crash has blocked the southbound lanes of I-380 and one northbound lane in North...
Crews remove semi blocking southbound I-380 in North Liberty

Latest News

Hawkeye commit Ava Jones and family seriously injured in Louisville crash
Hawkeye commit Ava Jones and family seriously injured in Louisville crash
Teammates Cade Obermueller and Gable Mitchell follow in their fathers’ footsteps
City High Cade Obermueller and Gable Mitchell follow in their fathers’ footsteps
Central City comes back to take down Kee in the regional quarterfinal 6-2
Central City comes back to take down Kee in the regional quarterfinal 6-2
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and...
Hawkeye football unveils Iowa City NIL Club