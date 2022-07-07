Show You Care
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering

Jennifer Lynn Smith
Jennifer Lynn Smith(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, Cedar Rapids Police arrested a woman on a plethora of theft-related charges.

Police say an investigation into 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith began in November 2021 when authorities were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used with the intent to defraud. Officials say Smith is alleged to have assumed the identities of multiple people from around the county.

Smith reportedly purchased vehicles and set up utilities in the names of others, and established many financial accounts that caused losses to various banks and credit unions.

Following her arraignment, Smith’s bond has been raised to $100,000.

