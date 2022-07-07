Show You Care
Cedar Rapids School Board discusses SRO roles in school

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Cedar Rapids School Board held a work session to discuss the future of its School Resource Program.

This comes as the board considers signing a contract with the police department for seven SROs.

The board spoke about how they want to define the SRO program to keep students and staff safe while they’re inside the schools. While looking at the program, they said they wanted to make sure they were hearing more community members’ voices.

Board members pointed out that the “Black Student Union” told them they didn’t feel the board was listening to them. They wanted to make sure the two roaming middle school officers were also not predominantly in one of the middle schools; an issue they said was happening frequently before.

They also wanted to add “engagement specialists”, people who would be on-hand to de-escalate situations.

“Some of them have social workers degrees, some of them have psychology degrees, some of them have teachers’ degrees, there’s just a wide range of people who fulfill those roles,” said Deputy Superintendent Nicole Kooiker.

Two board members stressed that their final decision on SROs won’t end the discussion of how they were used in the district.

