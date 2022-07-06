Storm Damage causing intermittent signal issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday’s storm has caused intermittent signal issues out of our tower site.

We have a temporary solution in place, but with it comes a weaker signal that is prone to glitches.

We apologize for the inconvenience. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Thank you for your patience and thank you for watching KCRG-TV9.

