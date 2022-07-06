Show You Care
Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa

Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence
Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A multitude of citizens in the state are without power after the storm passed through parts of Iowa.

Electric Cooperative reported approximately 3000 customers without power while Alliant Energy projected reported roughly 5000 of their customers without power.

The storm, which brought winds north of 60 miles per hour, caused multiple reports of damage throughout the state.

You can find more viewer photos and videos of the storm here.

