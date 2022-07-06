Sheriff: House explosion near Battle Creek injures 3 people

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.)

“When first responders arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.”

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - Three people are injured after a house explosion in a northwest Iowa county Wednesday morning.

The Ida County Sheriff says the explosion happened at about 9:30 a.m. north of Battle Creek in the 2300 block of Carriage Avenue. When the call came in about the explosion, first responders from surrounding towns were sent to the scene, including firefighters and EMTs.

A neighbor says no one lived in the home, but several people were cleaning at the time of the explosion.

Authorities say two of the people injured were taken to the hospital in Ida Grove, while the third person was sent to a Sioux City hospital.

“There was an individual here who was outside the residence who was getting people out of the house when the responders arrived,” said Sheriff Harriman. “Our responders were on scene within five minutes of the 911 call.

The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation. Right now authorities do not consider this a criminal investigation.

PREVIOUS (11:10 a.m.)

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - Multiple crews are responding to a rural house fire in a northwest Iowa county.

At about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, authorities were called to the 2300 block of Carriage Avenue and have been at the residence since. A firefighter at the scene says what caused the house fire is still under investigation.

Fire trucks and ambulances from several surrounding towns could be seen in the area. The road leading to the house has been closed off as crews evaluate the scene.

No word yet on any injuries related to this incident, but a handful of ambulances have been seen leaving the residence.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.