NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash has blocked the southbound lanes of I-380 and one northbound lane in North Liberty, north of Forevergreen Road.

Emergency crews have set up a detour from Penn Street NW to S Jones Boulevard to W Forevergreen Road, according to the Iowa DOT.

We’re working to gather more details. Stay with TV9.

