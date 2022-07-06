Show You Care
Proposed CO2 pipeline would cut through 4 Iowa counties, public meetings planned for Sept.

(kwqc)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We now have additional details regarding a proposed CO2 pipeline that would go through eastern Iowa.

Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.

According to the letter of intent signed in January, Wolf would develop, own and operate the pipeline that would carry liquefied carbon dioxide to be stored underground at ADM’s sequestration site in Decatur, Illinois.

Wolf filed paperwork last week with the Iowa Utilities Board that includes a preliminary map showing the pipeline would cut through parts of Linn, Cedar, Scott and Clinton counties.

A one-mile corridor around the line would also hit parts of Johnson County.

People will be able to give their comments on the proposed pipeline at public meetings planned for Sept. 13, 14 and 15.

The proposed pipeline would connect ADM’s Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
The proposed pipeline would connect ADM’s Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.(Wolf Carbon Solutions)

