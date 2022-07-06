Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man and his dog complete a 7-year journey around the world

Tom Turich and his dog, Savannah, took a seven-year journey around the world.
Tom Turich and his dog, Savannah, took a seven-year journey around the world.(Tom Turich via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog named Savannah became the first canine to walk around the world. The four-legged adventurer was adopted by Tom Turich from New Jersey.

Turich was inspired to walk around the globe after a longtime friend passed away.

He set off in 2015 and adopted Savannah a few months later. Together, the pair walked across six continents and 38 countries.

They spent most nights camping and walked between 18 and 24 miles each day.

The trip took seven years, with a few delays from illness and the pandemic.

Turich is the 10th person on record to walk around the world. He said now he’s focused on writing a memoir about his adventure.

Savannah still walks at least four miles a day, but she’s adjusting to staying in one place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorm watch as of 4:55PM 7/5/2022
Severe weather possible later tonight, damaging winds possible
Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence
Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa
Immunologist weighs in on new Monkeypox cases reported in Mass.
Monkeypox is in Iowa: what you should know
Emergency Crews block off Dubuque St. in Iowa City.
Individual enters mental health building and assaults staff in Iowa City; apartment building also evacuated

Latest News

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.
Couple accused of taking service dog and blackmailing owner
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide
Police said the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect fled to Madison, Wisconsin, and...
Official: July 4 suspect considered second shooting in Madison, Wisconsin
Proposed CO2 pipeline would cut through 4 Iowa counties, public meetings planned for Sept.
Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in...
Rocker Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage