Man accused of punching Cedar Rapids police officer pleads not guilty, trial set

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of punching a Cedar Rapids police officer in the face multiple times last month has pleaded not guilty.

Police said 34-year-old Ryan Floerchinger charged at an officer, knocking them to the ground before punching them repeatedly in the face, causing serious injury.

Police said officers were responding to a harassment call in the 300 block of Lewellen Drive NW when the incident occurred.

The officer was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A trial is set for October.

