Liberty beats Cedar Falls in comeback fashion in regular season finale

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lightning scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take down the Tigers.

In a noon game, Cedar Falls started strong with a 5-2 lead, but the Lightning bats soon woke up.

Liberty moves to 27-13, while Cedar Falls moves to 22-13.

Both teams will play in the regional tournaments later in the week. Cedar Falls opens in Cedar Rapids against Kennedy on July 5th, Liberty hosts Davenport West on July 9th.

