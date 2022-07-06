Show You Care
Iowa officials looking for missing Ridgeway teen

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Yaritze Pastor Junech, from Ridgeway,...
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Yaritze Pastor Junech, from Ridgeway, may be travelling to New York or Tennessee.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RIDGEWAY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teenage girl they say willingly ran away and may be traveling out of state.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Yaritze Pastor Junech, 16, from Ridgeway, left her home willingly on the morning of July 3 with a male she met through social media.

Officials said she may be heading to New York or Tennessee and is no longer believed to be in Winneshiek County.

