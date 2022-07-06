Iowa officials looking for missing Ridgeway teen

RIDGEWAY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teenage girl they say willingly ran away and may be traveling out of state.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Yaritze Pastor Junech, 16, from Ridgeway, left her home willingly on the morning of July 3 with a male she met through social media.

Officials said she may be heading to New York or Tennessee and is no longer believed to be in Winneshiek County.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.