Iowa City man dedicates time and money to clean and preserve veteran headstones in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Veteran headstones at national cemeteries are cleaned and preserved twice a year. Locally, it’s often that those headstones are left to collect dirt.

Aaron Schultz of Iowa City recently decided to take on the job himself after noticing a dirt-covered veteran’s headstone on his visit to a local cemetery.

“I saw this ground level headstone and it was really black and it had all this stuff all over it,” he told TV-9.

He has family members as far back as his third great grandfather who have served, but the motivation goes beyond just that.

“They gave their lives to serve this country and I feel that needs to be honored,” said Schultz.

Soon after he started this project, he recruited Madonna White to help him. They met on Facebook via the page “The Forgotten Iowa Historical Society” where she saw a post about Schultz’s efforts.

“I thought ‘I can do that!’ I’m retired, I have time, I have probably more funds than he does, so I got in touch with him and I said, ‘I would love to be able to help you,” said White.

They’ve cleaned more than 30 headstones this year, relying on donations or paying out of their own pocket for the special solution needed to preserve the older gravesites.

“I have a part time job at Memorials by Michael is Solon, which is coincidentally what I would like to do with my life is something to do with headstones and I think it’s a really fulfilling job,” said Schultz. “So I’m working there and I’m also working at Hy-Vee.”

Right now, they’re working on the headstones in Oakland Cemetery. Once they’re done there, they plan to continue throughout all of Johnson County.

