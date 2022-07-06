Show You Care
Iowa City assault suspect reportedly made incendiary/explosive device

Nezzy Conway
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Iowa City Police responded to the 300 block of Southgate Ave for a report of an individual entering the building and assaulting staff members.

Police say 23-year-old Nezzy Conway came into the building and began physically assaulting staff members. Upon responders’ arrival, he then began assaulting law enforcement officers until he was detained.

Police say during this time a suspicious backpack was left at the building. The Johnson County Metro Bomb Team safely removed the suspicious package which contained incendiary materials with an attached fuse.

A search warrant was then conducted at his residence in the 300 block of S Dubuque St. Responders located incendiary materials consistent with those found in the backpack.

Conway is charged with Possession of Incendiary or Explosive Device as well as an outstanding warrant Criminal MIschief in the 4th Degree - Failure to Appear (for an unrelated incident).

University of Iowa Police are also charging Conway with Terrorism and Possession of Incendiary or Explosive Device from a related investigation.

Additional charges are expected to follow. This is an ongoing investigation.

