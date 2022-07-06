GoFundMe set up for mother of Coralville 3-year-old shot and killed

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the mother of the three-year-old who died after being shot at a Coralville apartment on Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened at around 12:19 p.m. at an apartment complex on Boston Way. Officers found three-year-old Damaria Sanders with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he later died.

Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are still investigating the shooting. Additional details have not been released in this case.

Johnson County Supervisor Royceanne Porter set up the GoFundMe for the boy’s mother, asking the community to help provide financial stability while she makes funeral arrangements.

See the GoFundMe here.

