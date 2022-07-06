Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

GoFundMe set up for mother of Coralville 3-year-old shot and killed

A 3-year-old shot over the weekend in Coralville has died.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the mother of the three-year-old who died after being shot at a Coralville apartment on Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened at around 12:19 p.m. at an apartment complex on Boston Way. Officers found three-year-old Damaria Sanders with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he later died.

Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are still investigating the shooting. Additional details have not been released in this case.

Johnson County Supervisor Royceanne Porter set up the GoFundMe for the boy’s mother, asking the community to help provide financial stability while she makes funeral arrangements.

See the GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorm watch as of 4:55PM 7/5/2022
Severe weather possible later tonight, damaging winds possible
Immunologist weighs in on new Monkeypox cases reported in Mass.
Monkeypox is in Iowa: what you should know
Emergency Crews block off Dubuque St. in Iowa City.
Individual enters mental health building and assaults staff in Iowa City; apartment building also evacuated
Fireworks
‘I run towards gunfire’: talking safety during Cedar Rapids fireworks show

Latest News

Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, unveiled their master plan to expand the iconic Field of Dreams...
Dyersville city council approves up to $9.5 in rebates for Field of Dreams expansion
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Yaritze Pastor Junech, from Ridgeway,...
Iowa officials looking for missing Ridgeway teen
Smithfield Foods settles pork price-fixing lawsuit for $42M
Iowa driver dies after crashing through home’s front window