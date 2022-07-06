Fundraising continues for memorial honoring Sergeant Jim Smith.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new memorial outside of the Independence high school football field will honor a state trooper shot and killed in the line of duty. Sergeant Jim Smith was a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol.

Smith was murdered last year while leading a tactical team into the home of a man who had barricaded himself inside after assaulting a Grundy Center police officer. Sgt. Smith’s killer was sentenced to life in prison just last week.

In Independence, fundraising efforts are still underway for a memorial honoring Sgt. Smith. His kids went to Independence schools and his family has donated a Mustang statue in his honor.

”What we’re doing is a project to honor Lyle Leinbaugh a longtime PE teacher and coach for Independence and also Sergeant Jim Smith who was tragically killed about a year ago,” said Brian Eddy, Project Volunteer.

The statue will be featured on the new plaza as part of a memorial honoring Smith and Coach Leinbaugh. A couple of similar statues can be seen near Independence schools honoring others who’ve died in years past.

The mustang is the school mascot, but to the community in Independence it means more than that.

”It symbolizes the freedom of Independence and that we do things the way we want to do it and we’re kind of wild and we like to have fun and this is a great way to recognize them,” said Eddy.

Work on the project has already begun and while doesn’t look like much yet, in the next couple of weeks concrete will be poured on site.

The project is estimated to cost around $150,000 dollars. The school is contributing $50,000 of it from the 1-cent sales tax and the project has received $45,000 in donations so far.

If you wish to donate you can do so here.

The goal is to complete the plaza in time for football season.

”When all the visitors walk into the stadium they can see these memorials for these two great men,” Eddy said.

