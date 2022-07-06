Show You Care
Fire displaces family in Waterloo

Waterloo firefighters rescued a cat and extinguished a blaze in the 600 block of Wallgate Ave. (COURTESY: THE WATERLOO COURIER)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:00 am on Wednesday, residents in the 600 block of Wallgate Avenue noticed smoke and that their home caught fire.

The family was able to evacuate the house with their pets. Firefighters on scene reportedly rescued one cat from the home.

Officials reported severe fire damage to the 2nd story and smoke and water damage to the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

