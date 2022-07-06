Fire displaces family in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:00 am on Wednesday, residents in the 600 block of Wallgate Avenue noticed smoke and that their home caught fire.

The family was able to evacuate the house with their pets. Firefighters on scene reportedly rescued one cat from the home.

Officials reported severe fire damage to the 2nd story and smoke and water damage to the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

