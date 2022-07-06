Show You Care
Dyersville city council approves up to $9.5 in rebates for Field of Dreams expansion

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dyersville city council approved up to $9.5 million in tax-increment rebates for the sports complex expansion coming to the Field of Dreams movie site.

The Telegraph Herald reports the council members in attendance approved the development agreement unanimously on Tuesday. Council member Jim Gibbs was not present.

Go the Distance Baseball bought the iconic movie site in September last year, and it unveiled its expansion master plan in April.

That plan involves adding additional land for nine new baseball fields, dormitories for youth teams and a hotel.

City Administrator Mick Michel said work on the project is expected to begin this fall. That would be after the Major League Baseball game, which is planned for August 11.

