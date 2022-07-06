Dubuque woman arrested after hitting husband with bottle and sending him to hospital

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:15 am on Wednesday, Dubuque police arrested a woman accused of hitting her husband repeatedly with a liquor bottle.

Police say 30-year-old Miranda Evans was arguing with her husband in her residence in the 600 block of W. Third St. when he went outside onto the porch. Court documents state that when he opened the front door to go back inside, he was immediately struck in the head with a liquor bottle causing a laceration.

Police say Evans hit him again in the head and the hand when he raised it to protect himself and call the police.

Evans was arrested for domestic assault in the third degree or subsequent offense. She was previously arrested in 2020 and 2021 on domestic assault charges.

Her husband was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

