Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque woman arrested after hitting husband with bottle and sending him to hospital

Miranda Evans
Miranda Evans(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:15 am on Wednesday, Dubuque police arrested a woman accused of hitting her husband repeatedly with a liquor bottle.

Police say 30-year-old Miranda Evans was arguing with her husband in her residence in the 600 block of W. Third St. when he went outside onto the porch. Court documents state that when he opened the front door to go back inside, he was immediately struck in the head with a liquor bottle causing a laceration.

Police say Evans hit him again in the head and the hand when he raised it to protect himself and call the police.

Evans was arrested for domestic assault in the third degree or subsequent offense. She was previously arrested in 2020 and 2021 on domestic assault charges.

Her husband was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorm watch as of 4:55PM 7/5/2022
Severe weather possible later tonight, damaging winds possible
Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence
Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa
Immunologist weighs in on new Monkeypox cases reported in Mass.
Monkeypox is in Iowa: what you should know
Emergency Crews block off Dubuque St. in Iowa City.
Individual enters mental health building and assaults staff in Iowa City; apartment building also evacuated

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Kids on Course University will bring meals to students after cyber attack pauses programming
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Waterloo firefighters rescued a cat and extinguished a blaze in the 600 block of Wallgate Ave....
Fire displaces family in Waterloo
Shay Yancey with his cat, Tiberius. (COURTESY: THE WATERLOO COURIER)
Waterloo Fire displaces family