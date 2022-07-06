Show You Care
Dry start to your day, look for a few showers or storms later this afternoon

We have a quiet start to your Wednesday. Watch for the potential of scattered storms to roll into the area later this afternoon into this evening.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on quieter weather conditions today as last night’s storms are now well off to our southeast. In addition, it’s also cooler and should be a rather pleasant day for most of us with highs into the lower and middle 80s. We are watching some showers in eastern Nebraska and provided they hold together, may affect our area later this afternoon into tonight. There is little to no severe risk with this batch. Tomorrow night into Friday, we get one final round of thunderstorms, then things should be alright going into the weekend.

