Derecho intensity varies, demonstrated by Tuesday storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The term “derecho” brings out a certain reaction from people in eastern Iowa, based on recent experiences from August 2020. Tuesday’s experience with a derecho should help set your expectations for a variety of outcomes instead.

The definition of a derecho has undergone some changes over the decades since it was coined by Dr. Gustavus Hinrichs, from the University of Iowa, in 1888. This is especially true in recent history with additional research given better tools to observe and measure these intense systems as they occur.

The Storm Prediction Center, the federal agency tasked with issuing severe weather outlooks and watches, broadly defines it as a complex of thunderstorms that produces a swath of wind damage of at least 400 miles in length and at least 60 miles in width. Along most of that path, wind gusts of at least 58 mph need to be observed, and at least several gusts of 75 mph or more that are separated in space along the path.

Recently, research suggests that certain physical properties of the thunderstorm complex, like a bow echo shape on radar, should be added to the definition, and meteorologists are starting to incorporate this as well.

Tuesday’s event easily met this definition, with a total path length of almost 800 miles and numerous severe wind gust reports along its path. Across central and southeast South Dakota, numerous wind gusts that meet that second criterion of 75 mph or more were measured. The peak was a 96 mph gust in Huron, S.D., and 99 mph in Howard, S.D., in the afternoon.

A swath of wind gust and damage reports along the path of a derecho on July 5, 2022. (KCRG)

Wind damage was more scattered by the time the line of storms reached eastern Iowa. Remember the definition above; what occurred here falls into the derecho’s total path, because we still saw some gusts of 58 mph or more reported. But, it was in a weakening phase, and eventually diminished below severe levels just east of the Mississippi River.

Not all derechos are created equally

While this storm produced damage, and the cleanup process will take time in areas directly affected, it did not come close to matching the impact of recent infamous derechos. As a good example, the number of power outages as of the writing of this article are minimal; well less than 2,000 customers along the storm’s path are still without power. That compares to the tens of thousands left in the dark for days after the August 2020 derecho.

August 2020, of course, sticks in the mind of many in eastern Iowa. That storm produced peak winds that were estimated, based on damage surveys by National Weather Service employees, of up to 140 mph in the Cedar Rapids metro area. December 15, 2021, produced peak winds of only 81 mph within thunderstorms, but spawned dozens of tornadoes along its path (another threat, in certain conditions, with these types of systems). This derecho on Tuesday fell somewhere between in terms of peak gust intensity, but had many fewer 75+ mph gusts than either of those events.

So, why the difference? It all comes down to the ingredients. At a basic level, derechos are possible in environments that have high levels of instability, or energy to form storms, strong wind shear (a change in wind speed and/or direction with height), and a disturbance to generate storms. Comparing Tuesday to August 10, 2020, for example, shows an environment with similarly very high levels of instability due to hot and humid conditions. The wind shear factor, however, was not as strong, especially in eastern Iowa. That’s what spared most of us the worst, it seems; toward northern Iowa, where these ingredients overlapped the best, is where we saw some of the stronger wind reports.

Think of it similarly to tornadoes on the Enhanced Fujita scale. Most tornadoes fall on the lower end of the EF-scale, either EF-0 or EF-1. While these produce damage, and can be life-threatening if you do not take appropriate precautions, the level of more intense destruction is limited to those on the higher end. Fortunately, those are pretty rare events, with years often passing between EF-5 events.

Derechos do not have a classification scheme like tornadoes or hurricanes, but it’s kind of a similar concept: most would fall into the lower-end, if a scale were to be devised, with only the extreme and rare events in the higher end.

Preparation, not panic

It’s easy to understand the response most people have when they hear the term derecho used in a forecast. Most of us, myself included, went through the terrifying storm of August 10, 2020, and will never forget it.

The best way to ease your anxiety about an approaching storm is to be prepared. If you take the right steps, you will be extremely likely to stay safe and without injury:

Have multiple ways to receive warnings. Television, internet, the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Weather App, a NOAA Weather Radio, and having Wireless Emergency Alerts turned on on your mobile device are all good sources. Combine using them all to avoid getting caught unaware.

If you have time before storms approach (like, when a watch is issued), secure loose outdoor objects like lawn furniture and grills. Move them indoors if you need to.

If severe weather is approaching, it’s a good idea to avoid going out of the home for unnecessary or non-emergency reasons. Put off a trip to the store or a visit to a park until the storm has safely passed.

Know your safe place when a warning is issued. In all severe storms, the safest place to be is in an interior room on the lowest floor of your home. A basement is preferable, if available. If not, put as many walls between you and the outdoors as possible. In a severe wind storm, avoid upper levels of your home in case of roof damage or falling trees or branches. Stay away from windows, as they can be blown out by strong winds or flying debris.

If you’re in a mobile home, go to the designated shelter area in your development. Mobile homes are structurally weak and can sustain significant damage at lower thunderstorm or tornado wind speeds than a frame-built home.

Derechos are most common during the months of May, June, and July, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all occurrences, according to a study. However, as we learned last winter, they are possible during any month of the year.

Staying weather aware likely kept you safe on Tuesday night, and it will keep you safe in a future severe weather event, too. Most importantly, it’s our duty at KCRG-TV9 to help you in that process by providing you with all of the latest information as we know it. It’s a promise that we intend to keep.

