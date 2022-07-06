Benton Community graduate from Denmark raising funds to play college football in the United States

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - A year ago, Bjorn Sunesen was on a journey to a place he’d never been.

“I’d never heard of Van Horne, Iowa,” he said. “I’d never even heard of Iowa before.”

But the Danish exchange student says he had a better experience at Benton Community than he could have imagined.

“I had high expectations but they still blew me away by how welcoming supportive they have been,” Sunesen said. “I did four sports in the time I was there really helped me out just made a lot of friends I got a lot of great memories.”

Sunesen was a multi-sport star, including soccer and track, but the one sport that stood out most was football, a sport he’d always dreamed of playing.

“I kicked soccer balls my whole life. I came to Benton Community, and they were like ‘hey you should try kicking a football,’ and then I kicked it pretty far,” Sunesen said.

Then Sunesen got a chance to play at the next level when he was offered a partial scholarship to play kicker at William Penn University.

“I want to play football at a higher level, that’s my dream.”

However, Sunesen’s dream needs some support. To get a visa, he needs to prove he can pay for a full year of tuition.

He and his family started a GoFundMe to help raise some of that money. He said he’s gotten help from the community that took him in.

““I’ve had family members from my host family, teachers at the school and other families just in the community sharing the link,” he said, “which is pretty awesome.”

Sunesen said he’ll work time while at school to help pay for his dream, a decision he feels is well worth it.

“Not only do I love football I love being in Iowa,” Sunesen said. “I love being in Iowa. I met a lot of great people that will definitely be friends for life.”

