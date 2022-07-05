Severe weather possible later tonight, damaging winds possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The First Alert Storm Team is monitoring the possibility for severe weather Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. Large hail, isolated tornadoes and damaging winds are all possible.

“A complex of storms has developed into an ongoing derecho in parts of the Dakotas this afternoon,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara. “The heat and humidity we’re experiencing, along with this complex of storms, will play a role in any severe weather that moves through the area.”

O’Mara cautions that while a derecho is possible, many Iowans’ memories go back to the historic August 2020 derecho.

“What we saw in 2020 was an outlier, so don’t panic and immediately think of the extreme, widespread destruction was saw on August 10th, 2020,” O’Mara added.

The highest risk is in northern Iowa starting after 5 p.m. and continuing into the overnight hours.

“Make sure you have several ways to receive warnings and have a plan to respond quickly in the event severe weather approaches your area,” O’Mara said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.