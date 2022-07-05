Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Severe weather possible later tonight, damaging winds possible

Afternoon severe weather outlook on July 5, 2022
Afternoon severe weather outlook on July 5, 2022(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The First Alert Storm Team is monitoring the possibility for severe weather Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. Large hail, isolated tornadoes and damaging winds are all possible.

“A complex of storms has developed into an ongoing derecho in parts of the Dakotas this afternoon,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara. “The heat and humidity we’re experiencing, along with this complex of storms, will play a role in any severe weather that moves through the area.”

O’Mara cautions that while a derecho is possible, many Iowans’ memories go back to the historic August 2020 derecho.

“What we saw in 2020 was an outlier, so don’t panic and immediately think of the extreme, widespread destruction was saw on August 10th, 2020,” O’Mara added.

The highest risk is in northern Iowa starting after 5 p.m. and continuing into the overnight hours.

“Make sure you have several ways to receive warnings and have a plan to respond quickly in the event severe weather approaches your area,” O’Mara said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Immunologist weighs in on new Monkeypox cases reported in Mass.
Monkeypox is in Iowa: what you should know
Sgt. John Williams with the Coralville Police Department
Coralville Police Officer dies on duty from medical issue
A shooting involving a child.
3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Coralville
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Cyber security breach causes Cedar Rapids Community School District closure

Latest News

A passing ambulance helped spot a fire at a former funeral home and restaurant.
Ambulance crew spots fire at former funeral home, restaurant in Cedar Rapids
Hundreds, if not thousands, of families in Cedar Rapids are scrambling for child care this week...
Cedar Rapids families scramble to find child care after cyber attack at school district
FBI agents this afternoon are combing through chairs, blankets and trinkets from a Fourth of...
FBI agents looking through evidence in Illinois parade shooting
The city of Dubuque will have cooling centers open due to the expected extreme heat.
Dubuque to open cooling centers amid extreme heat