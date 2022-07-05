Severe storms possible overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Strong to severe storms are possible across Eastern Iowa this evening and into the overnight hours. Storms are expected to reach our area by 5 p.m. and potentially continue past midnight. Hazards with these storms include high winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Overnight temperatures will cool into the low 70s. Some showers and storms could continue Wednesday morning. After storms move out, Wednesday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 80s.

