Police respond to shots fired incident Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place.

Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.

Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public in regards to this incident. The incident is under investigation.

