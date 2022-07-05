Mustangs’ culture has led to their continued success on the softball diamond

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “The culture is what makes us who we are. We have so much joy for each other. A word that we use quite often is mudita,” explained senior Maia Bentley.

Mudita means joy in others success. It’s one thing to talk about a team’s chemistry, but Mount Vernon practices what they preach.

“I think when you can get excited when other people do something really well, I think that’s pretty special. These guys have that,” said softball head coach Robin Brand.

Sitting 30-4 overall, the Mustangs are vying to make it back to their seventh state tournament in the last 8 years. They finished as the Class 3A state runner-up last season, after giving up 9 runs late in their game against Davenport Assumption.

“We were so close,” said senior Nadia Telecky. “I feel like that’s what drives us. We were there.”

“There’s a fire in their belly all the time that really has burned a little bit since last year. We were on cloud nine those first four innings or so. Things were really rolling and really clicking. I think that was a really tough loss,” said Brand.

There’s no need to remind this team, who returns 9 of 10 starters, just how they felt coming up one win short.

“It’s still one that stings quite a bit,” said Bentley.

It’s only added fuel for their mission this season.

“We all just have one goal. It’s to make it back to where we were last year, but hopefully have a different out come,” said senior Jenna Sprague.

Finding their seven, which is what the Mustangs refer to as finding a balance between their excitement and being zoned in for a game, will be key for topping their finish last year.

“Just putting the work in, doing the things that other teams might not notice, but when it comes down to it, it’s what matters,” explained Telecky.

“Just stay focused on the end goal and take it one team at a time. Worry about one game at a time because you’ll never know if you’ll have another one,” added Sprague.

The Mustangs will play in the Class 3A regional quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

