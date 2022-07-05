Monticello Man sentenced in November explosion

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, David Costello was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed 10 years.

Costello was convicted of Arson in the second degree for a home explosion that occurred in Monticello back on November 17th.

Court documents say he set off an explosion in his basement while police tried to talk to him. Jones County deputy James Rickels received minor burns from the flash explosion but has since recovered.

